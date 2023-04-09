Firebirds finishing regular season, looking forward to 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs

In their inaugural season the Firebirds have made a statement.

Coachella Valley has the second most wins in the AHL and clinched a spot in the postseason. And it doesn’t matter the sport, the playoffs are different.

“Everything is just amplified. There is more fans the atmosphere is higher and guys are excited,” said captain Max McCormick. “Every goal means that much more. There is a just a lot of excitement and a lot of the line.”

“I think for us to just go out and stick to our process and doing the right things and good things will happen,” said Joey Daccord. “I think we have had a process that has worked all year. I think if we stick to it, we believe we can beat anybody in this league and hopefully we can make a deep run.”

“We had a standard right from the beginning with the group. We knew what kind of group we had coming in and the leadership core and obviously the talent of the group,” said assistant head coach Jessica Campbell. “So for us to be where we are we are really happy, but we are not done yet and we have to keep working and keep pushing because playoff hockey is a different story.”

“It’s a long battle of attrition. It’s not going to happen on one play or in one game it’s going to be over a long two month process,” said head coach Dan Bylsma. “That’s a long drawn out battle and that’s what we need to make it.”

A former Stanley Cup champion head coach, Bylsma says this is the time where leaders step up.

“It’s the players team and they have heard my voice a lot and now it’s time for their voice to rise up. So a little quieter from me,” said Bylsma.

“Guys are excited for the challenge and embracing it forsure,” said McCormick.

And don’t forget about those who fill the seats at Acrisure. They matter just as much.

“Our fans have been unbelievable all season long and we have been feeding off their energy and excitement around the team,” said McCormick.

“We are so thankful for the support and I think for our inaugural season to see the excitement from the community we are excited to bring them playoff hockey,” said Campbell. “They don’t know what to expect there but they are a huge part of our success. So we look forward to seeing them every night.”

