“Fire and Ice:” Firebirds Ice Crew the heartbeat of game day operations

This is RJ Schultz, Ice Plant manager for the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Anything ice related in the building RJ handles.

From the thinnest skate lines, to the loads of ice.

“I remember going to Toledo Storm games in the ECHL watching the guys skate around and the Zamboni’s during the intermission and I thought that was cool as a kid,” said Schultz. “And then I learned how to drive them and do the changeovers and really how to get the rink into a beautiful playing surface.”

“The ice is an inch thick,” said Schultz. “Not many people know about that. They think it’s a lot thicker. We are sitting at about 16 degrees from the slab and that’s where we like to keep it at."

By RJ’s side is Palm Springs hockey fanatic, Julian Garcia.

“I’ve been playing ice hockey for about 14 years and I’ve been driving the Zamboni for about 4 years now,” said Garcia. “I’m at home. Ice hockey has been my number one sport since I was a little kid. As far as I can say, I’m living a dream.”

The Ice Crew stands rink-side the entire game and Schultz tells me there are days where he has worked 24 hours straight. But this is a team effort. Shovelers, skaters, cleaning the glass, it’s all part of the gig. All to ensure the highest quality of Firebird hockey.

“Right now, I’m wiping off the puck marks so people can see the game better.”

“I’m so proud to be a part of this crew and everyone that works the Zambs and shovels and all of that,” said Schultz.

And hey every team has a cheering section.

“The Ice Crew is a part of the Firebird team. They have to get out there quickly and make the ice smooth so our Firebirds can win,” said Samantha Meyer.

“They are a part of the whole thing,” said Dave Field. “One big faithful family baby all the way through the playoffs till the Calder Cup.”

“Coming here where hockey wasn’t really it and to see they are filling this building all the time is crazy and it’s an amazing atmosphere to work for,” said Schultz.