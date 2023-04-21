Skip to Content
Firebirds fall to Roadrunners 4-3, forcing winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday

The Tuscon Roadrunners had to win and they did.

The Roadrunners came out firing with three first period goals and went on to beat the Firebirds, 4-3, on Friday night at Acrisure Arena.

Jimmy Schuldt, AHL Rookie of the Year Tye Kartye, and Jeremy McKenna all scored for Coachella Valley.

Netminder Joey Daccord went to the bench for the extra-attacker, but the Firebirds could not find the equalizer.

Daccord made 22 saves in the Firebirds’ defeat while Tucson goaltender Ivan Prosvetov made 35 stops.

The Firebirds conclude the best-of-three series with the Roadrunners on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Arena.

The winner will move on to the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, while the loser’s season will come to an end.

Puck drop is scheduled for 3pm PT.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebirds hockey.

