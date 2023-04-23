Firebirds roll Roadrunners in series finale, advance to second round of Calder Cup Playoffs

The Firebirds delivered their best performance of the season when they needed it most.

In a winner-take-all game 3 of the first round, Coachella Valley defeated Tucson 5-1 on Sunday afternoon, fueled by four first-period goals.

With the win, the Firebirds advance to the Pacific Division Semifinals where they will take on the Colorado Eagles.

"I feel like it's the best game we played all year." 🔥🏒



Strong words after a strong performance from @Firebirds closing out the series over Tuscon. Inaugural season not done yet! @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @Tarp1969 @Qassignmentdesk



More player🎙️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AVVc9yoarB — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) April 24, 2023

Ville Petman, Shane Wright, Tye Kartye, and Kole Lind all score in the first period for Coachella Valley.

BOYS ARE ON FIRE pic.twitter.com/JLibxfrZxY — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 23, 2023

Daccord made 29 saves in the Firebirds’ series clincher.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-five)

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 26 - Coachella Valley at Colorado, 6:05pm PT

Game 2 - Thu., Apr. 27 - Coachella Valley at Colorado, 6:05pm PT

Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 30 - Colorado at Coachella Valley, 3pm PT

*Game 4 - Wed., May 3 - Colorado at Coachella Valley, 7pm PT

*Game 5 - Fri., May 5 - Colorado at Coachella Valley, 7pm PT

*if necessary

Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebird playoff hockey.