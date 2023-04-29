Firebirds face pivotal Game 3 on Sunday against Colorado, series tied 1-1
Playoff hockey is heating up in the desert.
The Coachella Valley Firebirds return home with the series tied, 1-1, against the Colorado Eagles in the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Puck drop on Sunday is set for 3 p.m.
when your fans travel with you >>> #FiredUp pic.twitter.com/N9TWJjqq45— x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 29, 2023
The winner on Sunday will be one win away from the Division Finals.
JOEEYYYYY 🔥— x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 29, 2023
It’s time to rally Coachella Valley and get LOUD for our birds tomorrow! Get your tickets here: https://t.co/E5FiXfPJNa pic.twitter.com/MNq6SroCWI
If you are unable to attend the game you can watch the live broadcast on the CW channel. Plus game highlights and coverage will follow on News Channel 3.