Firebirds face pivotal Game 3 on Sunday against Colorado, series tied 1-1

Playoff hockey is heating up in the desert.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds return home with the series tied, 1-1, against the Colorado Eagles in the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Puck drop on Sunday is set for 3 p.m.

Game 3 Preview

The winner on Sunday will be one win away from the Division Finals.

If you are unable to attend the game you can watch the live broadcast on the CW channel. Plus game highlights and coverage will follow on News Channel 3.