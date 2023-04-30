Colorado Eagles stun CV Firebirds in OT to take 2-1 series lead

The Coachella Valley Firebirds fall to the Colorado Eagles in overtime, 1-0, in front of over seven thousand fans on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Arena.

The Eagles take control of the best-of-five game series, 2-1.

Middzy scores the first goal of the game and becomes our OT HERO#EaglesCountry | #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/q65Ikn1ifM — x - Colorado Eagles (@ColoradoEagles) May 1, 2023

After 62 minutes of scoreless hockey, the Eagles net the game winning goal less than two minutes into overtime.

Joey Daccord made 24 saves on 25 shots while Eagles’ netminder Jonas Johansson stopped all 29 shots he faced to earn his first shutout of the postseason. The Firebirds powerplay finished 0-for-4 while the penalty kill went a perfect 4-for-4.

Coachella Valley now faces elimination for the second time this postseason and game four will take place this Wednesday, May 3rd at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.