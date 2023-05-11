AHL Playoffs: Round 3, Game 1- Firebirds vs. Wranglers, watch party at Spotlight 29 Casino

The top two teams in the regular season will duel it out in a best-of-five game series in Round 3 of the AHL Calder Cup Playoffs starting on Thursday in Calgary.

WATCH PARTY ALERT! Join us tomorrow and Friday at @29casino to watch our birds take on the Wranglers 🔥 doors open at 5pm, puck drops at 6pm #FiredUp pic.twitter.com/3QiS0f6wAF — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 10, 2023

Fans are invited to come together to cheer on the Firebirds in games one and two. The free viewing party takes place at the Spotlight Showroom at Spotlight 29 Casino. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. PT and the puck drops at 6:05 p.m. PT. All ages are welcome.

Here is a look at the series schedule.

The Firebirds defeated the Colorado Eagles in game five of the second round back on Friday night with a 5-0 victory. Goaltender Joey Daccord made 33 saves for his first shutout of the postseason while Max McCormick and Jeremy McKenna each netted two goals.

Calgary advanced to the third round after a 3-1 series victory against the Abbotsford Canucks. The Wranglers, who finished atop the Pacific Division with 106 points, earned a first-round bye and have only played four games so far this postseason. Every game in the series was decided by one goal, including the first two contests needing overtime.

SEASON SERIES: Coachella Valley and Calgary met eight times during the regular season. Over those four games, the Firebirds were 4-4. The most recent matchup occurred back on April 5th with Calgary picking up 3-1 victory at Acrisure Arena. The two teams have seen each other only twice since Thanksgiving Day. The Firebirds finished only three points behind the Wranglers in the regular season standings.

