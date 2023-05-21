Skip to Content
today at 7:12 PM
Published 6:28 PM

“We have what it takes”, Game 5 hero Andrew Poturalski talks return from injury, WCF, and more

"I owe a lot to everybody that has helped me." 

Four months ago Andrew Poturalski was sidelined with a leg injury that very well could have kept him out of the inaugural Firebirds season.

Poturalski defied the odds and not only returned to his team, but scored the series clinching over time goal in Game 5 against the top seed Calgary Wranglers to send the Firebirds to the Western Conference Finals.

"One of the coolest things I've ever been apart of," said Poturalski. "Just with everything leading up to it and being in the moment and getting a goal and the win and winning the series was so cool."

"The support in the room from the boys after and I have to shout-out all the people who have helped me during my rehab process to be in a position to comeback and play and do that," said Poturalski. "I owe a lot to everybody that has helped me." 

"I think our team has a great leadership group. We have a good veteran presence on this team, a coach that has won a Stanley Cup he certainly knows what it takes. Now it just comes down to execution and working hard," said Poturalski.

The Firebirds Best-of-7 game Western Conference Finals starts next week.

Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for continuing of coverage of Firebirds hockey.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

