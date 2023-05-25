Firebirds win Game 1, Fans set the tone for Western Conference Finals

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals is done and the Firebirds soar high in a, 6-4, win over the Milwaukee Admirals at Acrisure Arena.

Regardless of the outcome the "Bird Barn" is only getting bigger and brighter.

"All of us together we didn't think we were going to make it this far. That's the expectation but to actually be here it's almost euphoric," said Kyle Garman. "To be here in the building is amazing and exciting."

"We have two TV's in our living room that are always playing hockey and we are always at Firebirds games. We will be here on Saturday as well," said Indio resident Alyssa Myers.

"We're skilled, they are a little bit taller, but we are not playing basketball we are playing hockey. Our guys are going to come and bring it," said Garman.

Two local fans repping their bird gear

"It's really nice everyone here has been really thrilling. Fantastic arena, modern, I would really recommend being here," said Costa Mesa resident Charles Echols. "Great game with these two teams going at it with hungry kids."

Milwaukee Admirals fan Charles Echols

