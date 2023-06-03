Firebirds hold off Admirals to win Game 5 and take WCF series lead 3-2

After losing back to back games, the Firebirds responded with a, 2-1, win over the Admirals on Saturday night in Milwaukee.

For the first time in the series, Milwaukee opened the scoring. Kiefer Sherwood netted a powerplay goal at 12:03 of the first period to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead. Coachella Valley had to fight off a total of four Milwaukee powerplays in the first 20 minutes.

The Firebirds tied the game early in the second period on the first AHL postseason goal for Brogan Rafferty. Rafferty, who had plenty of friends and family in attendance, poked the puck to himself in the offensive zone and made a quick move to beat Devin Cooley. Andrew Poturalski and Cameron Hughes earned the assists at 1:22 of period two.

Max McCormick, the Wisconsin native, gave the Firebirds a 2-1 lead at 16:43. Alexander True and Kole Lind cycled the puck behind the net where Lind fed McCormick at the front of the cage to give Coachella Valley their first and only lead of the game.

Coachella Valley shutdown the Milwaukee offense in the third period, including killing a penalty in the final five minutes and staving off a 6-on-5 for the Admirals after they pulled their netminder.

Joey Daccord made 25 saves in the Firebirds’ victory. Coachella Valley’s powerplay finished 0-for-4 and the penalty kill went 4-for-5.

The Firebirds will have a chance to close out the series this Monday for game six of the Western Conference at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT.

The winner of the WCF will play the Hershey Bears in the Calder Cup Finals.

