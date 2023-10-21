Firebirds win first game of season, 4-0, over Tucson

The Coachella Valley Firebirds get back into the win column after shutting out the Tucson Roadrunners, 4-0, on Saturday night.

Driedgs gets the shutout!!❌ pic.twitter.com/pyapyF6PCf — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) October 22, 2023

Goals scored by Marian Studenic, Cale Fleury, Shane Wright, and John Hayden.

WRIGHTER FIND THE BACK OF THE NET



WE LEAD 3-0 pic.twitter.com/jJMPsXDydg — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) October 22, 2023

fleury with the power play goal 🔥 we lead 2-0 pic.twitter.com/l6QuiTxI8N — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) October 22, 2023

The Firebirds return home next Wednesday for a night game against the Ontario Reign. Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebirds hockey.