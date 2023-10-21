Firebirds win first game of season, 4-0, over Tucson
The Coachella Valley Firebirds get back into the win column after shutting out the Tucson Roadrunners, 4-0, on Saturday night.
Driedgs gets the shutout!!❌ pic.twitter.com/pyapyF6PCf— Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) October 22, 2023
Goals scored by Marian Studenic, Cale Fleury, Shane Wright, and John Hayden.
WRIGHTER FIND THE BACK OF THE NET— Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) October 22, 2023
WE LEAD 3-0 pic.twitter.com/jJMPsXDydg
fleury with the power play goal 🔥 we lead 2-0 pic.twitter.com/l6QuiTxI8N— Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) October 22, 2023
The Firebirds return home next Wednesday for a night game against the Ontario Reign. Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebirds hockey.