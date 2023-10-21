Skip to Content
Firebirds win first game of season, 4-0, over Tucson

October 21, 2023 11:11 PM
Published 9:49 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds get back into the win column after shutting out the Tucson Roadrunners, 4-0, on Saturday night.

Goals scored by Marian Studenic, Cale Fleury, Shane Wright, and John Hayden.

The Firebirds return home next Wednesday for a night game against the Ontario Reign. Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebirds hockey.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3.

