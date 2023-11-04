DSUSD hosts first Coed flag football tournament, featuring 14 schools

On Saturday at Colonel Mitchell Paige Middle School DSUSD held a Coed flag football tournament with 400 players ranging from all ages.

Girls flag football has been the talk of the town and DSUSD hopes that this will be a stepping stone for young athletes who will want to pursue the sport in high school.

KESQ COVERAGE OF PALM DESERT GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

"This year, DSUSD expanded its flag football program to have 8 schools have their first teams of all girls now that CIF has included girl’s flag football as a CIF-sanctioned sport," said Jory Kirchhevel. "Our girls can prepare for flag football in the high school now since we have 80 girls who are having a great time learning the sport of flag football."

"All coaches and players are invited to attend an LA Rams youth flag football clinic on Wednesday, November 29th, during which the Rams youth development coaches will share their expertise and skills with our teams," said Kirchhevel.