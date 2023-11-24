YV’s Chad Beasley reflects on 1996 CIF Championship as a player, and now back in the ‘Ship as a coach

There is no question that this years Yucca Valley football team is special. Their trip to the D12 CIF Championship on Saturday against Cerritos hits a little deeper for one member of the team.

Defensive Line coach Chad Beasley was a key player in the Trojans lone school CIF Championship back in 1996. Fast forward to now, Beasley is coaching in a championship game alongside his son, Caden.

"We barely made the playoffs, made it on a coin flip. And every game was tough. They didn't give nothing to us," said Beasley. "First game we won the game on our own 10. We had go 90 yards in 12 seconds, and we win the game. So it was amazing. We knew we're set to do something different."

Here is a look at the results from the historic 1996 Trojans run.

I asked Caden if he has ever put on his Dad's ring before and he said he is aware of that title run and hopes to capitalize on his own.

"I've tried it on before," said Beasley. "But he showed it to us at the beginning of season and I saw a different spark in our team. As soon as we saw the ring we knew we gotta go get our own."

