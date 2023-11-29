Despite late charge, Firebirds fall to Barracuda in fourth-straight home loss

After leading 1-0 at the end of the first period, the Firebirds couldn't sustain its lead and lose, 5-3, to San Jose on Wednesday night.

The Barracuda capitalized on multiple Firebirds penalties and cashed in five goals in the final two periods.

Devin Shore, Logan Morrison, and Cameron Hughes score for Coachella Valley. You can find the box score HERE.

Up next the Firebirds hit the road to face Ontario on Friday night. Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.