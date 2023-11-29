Skip to Content
Sports

Despite late charge, Firebirds fall to Barracuda in fourth-straight home loss

By
Updated
today at 11:18 PM
Published 10:17 PM

After leading 1-0 at the end of the first period, the Firebirds couldn't sustain its lead and lose, 5-3, to San Jose on Wednesday night.

The Barracuda capitalized on multiple Firebirds penalties and cashed in five goals in the final two periods.

Devin Shore, Logan Morrison, and Cameron Hughes score for Coachella Valley. You can find the box score HERE.

Up next the Firebirds hit the road to face Ontario on Friday night. Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content