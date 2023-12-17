Colorado Eagles blank Firebirds at home despite big night from Cale Morris

One goal was all the Colorado Eagles needed on Sunday night as they beat the Firebirds, 1-0, to snap their four game win streak.

Goaltender Cale Morris turned away 43 saves on 44 shots as the Firebirds’ four game winning streak came to a halt.

The only goal of the game was scored at the 2:09 mark of the third period. Eagles’ forward Cedric Pare wristed a shot from the high slot to give Colorado a lead they would not relinquish.

The Firebirds were outshot 44-22 in the loss that moves them to a 14-8-1-0 overall record and 4-7-1-0 on home ice. This was third time that Coachella Valley has been shutout this season. The penalty kill finished 2-for-3 and the powerplay went 0-for-3.

NEXT GAME

The Firebirds hit the road to face the Henderson Silver Knights this Wendesday at Dollar Loan Center. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT. Coachella Valley returns home to face the Bakersfield Condors for Teddy Bear Toss, Ugly Sweater, and Dan Bylsma bobblehead night this Saturday, December 23rd at 6pm PT.