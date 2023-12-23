Firebirds lose in OT on sold-out Teddy Bear Toss night

The Firebirds home struggles continue as the Bakersfield Condors edge Coachella Valley, 2-1, in OT on Saturday night.

Cameron Hughes scored the Firebirds’ lone goal on Teddy Bear Toss night in front of a sold-out crowd of 10,087 fans.

The Firebirds put 16 shots on net in the opening period but could not solve Condors’ netminder Olivier Rodrigue. Bakersfield scored the first goal of the game 1:55 into the second period on a shot from defenseman Alex Peters.

Coachella Valley needed just 14 seconds to respond as Cameron Hughes tied the game on a wrap-around to send the teddy bears flying. Marian Studenic picked up the lone assist on Hughes’ sixth goal of the season.

For the fourth time this season, a Firebirds game went to overtime. Bakersfield’s Seth Griffith netted the overtime winner just 32 seconds into the extra frame.

Ales Stezka made 19 saves in Coachella Valley’s defeat that moves their overall season record to 14-9-2-0 and their home record to 4-7-2-0.

The Firebirds powerplay went 0-for-4 and the penalty kill finished the night 1-for-1. Coachella Valley outshot Bakersfield 38-20.

