Firebirds snap three-game skid, beat SD Gulls for 15th win

The Coachella Valley Firebirds unleashed 44 shots on goal on Wednesday night in their, 3-1, win over the San Diego Gulls.

The Firebirds scored a goal in each period to move their season record to 15-9-2-0.

The Firebirds opened the scoring in the first period on a powerplay goal from Shane Wright. Connor Carrick passed the puck to Wright at the top of the right circle, who then wired a wrist shot past Tomas Suchanek. The goal was Wright’s 10th of the season and the secondary assist belonged to Logan Morrison.

Coachella Valley extended their lead 17:29 into the second period. Ville Petman grabbed the puck from behind the net and lifted it in front for John Hayden. Hayden couldn’t find the back of the net, but the puck fluttered to Marian Studenic who beat a diving Suchanek to make it 2-0.

Ryan Winterton padded the Firebirds’ lead in the third period. The play started with a zone entry from Logan Morrison and Tucker Robertson. Robertson moved the puck to Winterton, who made a quick move at the slot and fired home his fifth goal of the season to make it 3-0.

Chase de Leo spoiled Ales Stezka’s shutout bid, getting San Diego on the scoreboard with 1:11 remaning in the game. Stezka went on to make 20 saves on 21 shots for his fourth win of the season.

The Firebirds powerplay went 1-for-4 and the penalty kill finished the night 2-for-2.

