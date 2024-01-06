Firebirds, Acrisure Arena to host 2025 AHL All-Star Classic

PRESS RELEASE - SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson announced today that the Board of Governors has unanimously approved the Coachella Valley Firebirds as hosts of the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.

The event will be held at Acrisure Arena, a world-class sports and entertainment venue in Palm Desert, Calif., which opened in December 2022 as the home of the Firebirds. In addition, Spotlight 29 Casino has been named the presenting sponsor of the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.

“In just 15 short months, the Firebirds have established themselves as one of the American Hockey League’s premier franchises, and Acrisure Arena is a crown jewel among AHL facilities,” said Howson. “Our annual All-Star events provide an international stage for hockey’s brightest young stars to shine, and we look forward to sharing this celebration of our league with the Coachella Valley in 2025.”

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 2, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, February 3 and the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge that evening.

“We are proud and honored to be selected to host the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic,” said John Page, senior vice president of Oak View Group, Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. “It is an unbelievable privilege to be chosen in our second season and a true testament to the vision of our ownership to build a world-class venue that will serve the Coachella Valley community for years to come. This would not be possible without the support of the Oak View Group, the Seattle Kraken and our great fans in the Coachella Valley.”

“We are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic,” said Darrell Mike, chairman of Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. “The Coachella Valley Firebirds have ignited the valley and brought our community together in a very special way, and we can’t wait to celebrate the All-Star Classic in February 2025.”

Fans can visit cvfirebirds.com/allstar for more information on tickets. Individual tickets for the All-Star Classic will be on sale at a later date.