DA declines to charge ex-Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías with felony; Misdemeanor possible

The District Attorney's Office today declined to file any felony charges against then-Dodger pitcher Julio Urías stemming from his September arrest outside BMO Stadium in Exposition Park on suspicion of domestic violence.

The case, however, was referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office for consideration of a possible misdemeanor case. A City Attorney's Office spokesman could not be immediately reached after business hours Tuesday to comment on whether that office has received or reviewed the case.

Urías, who became a free agent at the end of the 2023 season, was arrested Sept. 3 by Exposition Park police following a much-publicized soccer match between LAFC and Inter Miami -- featuring star Lionel Messi -- at BMO Stadium. He was released the next morning on $50,000 bail.

According to a DA's Office charge evaluation worksheet dated Tuesday, the alleged victim in the case was Urías' wife, who was not identified.

"They engaged in an argument whereby the defendant pushed the victim against and fence and pulled her by the hair or shoulders,'' according to the document. "Neither the victim's injuries nor the defendant's criminal history justify a felony filing. The case is accordingly referred to the city attorney

for misdemeanor filing consideration."

The 27-year-old Urías was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball days after his arrest, and the Dodgers issued a statement saying the team was cooperating fully with the investigation.

"The Dodgers take all allegations of the kind in this case very seriously, and we do not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence,'' the team said.

Urías was 11-8 during the 2023 season with a 4.60 earned-run average. He began his Major League career with the Dodgers in 2016, and has a lifetime record of 60-25 with a 3.11 ERA.

He was suspended for 20 games in 2019 by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for an incident in the parking lot of the Beverly Center on May 13 of that year. TMZ reported that a witness called police saying that Urías was arguing with a woman and shoved her to the ground. Officers responded to the scene and spoke with the woman, who denied anything physical took place, insisting it was nothing more than a heated argument.

Urías was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery in that incident, but no charges were filed.