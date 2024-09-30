Firebirds return to the valley for the first day of training camp

The Coachella Valley Firebirds returned to the valley and took the ice for their first day of training camp.

With a new head coach and nine returning players, the Birds are ready to prove that the winning culture never left.

"The culture has been set in place by Dan and his staff and their organization," head coach Derek Laxdal said. "Our job is to continue that culture and take the next step and try and challenge again. You know, our goal is to win and develop and get in the playoffs and then obviously take some steps in the playoffs, but you're going to see a team that I think that you've seen here before that competes night in and night out."

Being off the ice since June, the Firebirds feel great to be back for their first day of training camp.

"I thought we had a good day for our first day back on the ice," defenceman Ty Nelson said. "The boys are snapping the puck around, and I felt that we looked pretty good out there, and just connecting overall felt pretty good, so it was a really exciting day and obviously super happy to be back."

With Coachella Valley's home opener right around the corner, the players can't wait to compete for the new man behind the benches.

"We've had some good conversations," forward Luke Henman said. "Seems really similar to Dan, you know, preaches compete, preaches details, habits. So I think it's going to be a pretty seamless transition, and we're all looking forward to it."

With a new and revamped team, the goal for the Firebirds is to compete day in and day out.

"It's not going to be a sprint right out of the gates," head coach Laxdal said. "It's a 72-game season. Our goal is to get better every game. Our goal is make sure we develop every game, and with that, we want to make sure that we have a say in excellence equals success. If we strive for excellence, the success will come and that's going to be part of our motto with our team."

The Firebirds will play their first game at home against the Bakersfield Condors on October 11th. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.