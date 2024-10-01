Fernando Valenzuela reportedly in hospital, to miss playoff broadcasts

Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela is in a hospital with an unspecified health problem and will not be part of the team's Spanish-language broadcasts during the playoffs, according to multiple media reports.

"Fernando Valenzuela is in the hospital with health problems after stepping away from his duties with the Dodgers last week,'' David Faitelson of TUDN (TelevisaUnivision) posted on social media Monday.

Valenzuela, 63, left the broadcast booth during the series between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres on Sept. 24. The Los Angeles Daily News reported that he was not expected to return to broadcast playoff games for the team, which are scheduled to start on Saturday.

Although he appeared in a few games in 1980, Valenzuela burst onto the national scene in 1981 when he won his first eight games, five by shutout, and became the only player to win the Cy Young Award and the Rookie of the Year Award in the same season. He drew thousands of Mexican-American fans to Dodgers Stadium and stadiums throughout the country, sparking a craze know as Fernandomania.

The Dodgers won the World Series over the New York Yankees in six games, and Valenzuela was also on the Dodgers team that won the World Series in 1988 over the Oakland As.

He finished his career with a 173-153 record and a 3.54 ERA. He pitched in 453 games and made 424 starts.

After leaving the Dodgers following the 1990 season, he pitched for the California Angels, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals.

His No. 34 is one of 12 retired by the Dodgers. He was celebrated during a three-day "Fernandomania'' weekend in August 2023. He was also inducted into the Dodgers Ring of Honor, the 14th member of the group.

In his Cy Young Award season of 1981, he led the National League in strikeouts, shutouts, complete games, innings pitched and starts.

He led the National League in wins in 1986 and had a 21-11 record with a 3.14 ERA. He also led the league in complete games and had three shutouts.

He threw a no-hitter against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 29, 1990, the same day Dave Stewart of the Oakland A's threw a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It was the only no-hitter of Valenzuela's career. The Dodgers won the game, 6-0, and Valenzuela struck out seven, walked three and threw 119 pitches. The game ended with one of the late Dodgers play-by-play man Vin Scully's more memorable calls, "If you have a sombrero, throw it to the sky.''

Valenzuela, a six-time All Star, went 141-116 with a 3.31 ERA with the Dodgers. He retired from baseball in 1997 and has spent 21 seasons as a Spanish-language broadcaster, teamed most recently with Pepe Yniguez and Jose Mota for the Dodgers.