Skip to Content
Sports

Former Palm Desert High School student Travis Adams called up to Minnesota Twins

By
New
Published 7:59 PM

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KESQ) - Former Palm Desert Aztec Travis Adams was called up to the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

The 25-year-old pitcher went 3-1, had a 3.43 ERA, and three saves in 41 innings pitched.

Fun fact: Back in 2017, Travis pitched with former Aztec and current Padres reliever Jeremiah Estrada and their catcher was Tony Boetto, the son of News Channel 3's Karen Devine. Congratulations to Travis and the rest of the Adams family on such a remarkable achievement.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Kenji Ito

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content