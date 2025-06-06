Former Palm Desert High School student Travis Adams called up to Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KESQ) - Former Palm Desert Aztec Travis Adams was called up to the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

The 25-year-old pitcher went 3-1, had a 3.43 ERA, and three saves in 41 innings pitched.

Travis Adams was the Twins 6th round pick in 2021. Can go multiple innings for Minnesota if needed



3.43 ERA on the season #MNTwins

pic.twitter.com/1WTt5bVmKv — Twins Talk (@LetsTalk_Twins) June 6, 2025

Fun fact: Back in 2017, Travis pitched with former Aztec and current Padres reliever Jeremiah Estrada and their catcher was Tony Boetto, the son of News Channel 3's Karen Devine. Congratulations to Travis and the rest of the Adams family on such a remarkable achievement.