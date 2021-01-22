Sungjae Im moves to first, Mickelson misses cut after historic round at the American Express

American Express

The cut (-4) has been made at the American Express after two rounds of play in La Quinta. Different than past years, the cut was established after 36 holes with no pro-am and La Quinta Country Club not in the course rotation. It's all a ripple effect due to the ongoing pandemic.

Tournament host Phil Mickelson will miss the cut but Lefty did something he's never done in his PGA TOUR career.

2,201st round on TOUR.



This is the first time @PhilMickelson has ever made 18 pars. pic.twitter.com/ccr4MRC5ko — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 22, 2021

Mickelson, a two-time winner of this event, wasn't the only star to struggle at PGA WEST early in the season.

Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Kevin Na are among some of the other notable players to come up short.

As we've seen at this tournament, it's a shootout. Making birdies and limiting bogeys is the best recipe for success on any golf course, but especially here. In fact, 24-under par is the average winning score the last 5 years.

We will crown a new champion on Sunday with a bunch of players in contention, led by Sungjae Im, who shot 65 Friday. Im takes a one-shot advantage into the weekend.

Click here for a complete look at the leaderboard.

Leader by 1.



Sungjae Im has 24 one-putts through the first 36 holes @TheAmExGolf. pic.twitter.com/ESnms47qow — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 22, 2021

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the tournament throughout the week.