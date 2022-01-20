La Quinta Country Club celebrates 50th anniversary of hosting PGA TOUR event

"Met up with Andrew Landry, past champion in 2020 on the first tee as he was getting ready to start his round and he said, 'guys I’ve been coming out here for eight years and this is a 10 out of 10,'" said La Quinta Country Club Head Pro Chris Gilley.

Tonight on @KESQ at 5/6 - La Quinta Country Club's 50th year anniversary hosting the 63rd @theamexgolf @patrick_cantlay said this is one of the best conditioned courses on @PGATOUR, plus @JonRahmpga wants a membership! All that + more ➡️ 📺 @LaQuintaCA @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/UlWcPtj4LE — Bailey Arredondo (@baileyarredondo) January 20, 2022

La Quinta Country Club is among the elite clubs in the country. A main reason this tournament is circled on the top players' calendar.

"I like La Quinta Country Club, I think it’s maybe the best condition golf course I’ve ever seen," said world No. 4 Patrick Cantlay. "And it’s like that almost every year so that makes it really fun to play."

"The club has built a lot of heritage into the fact that it has been involved with this tournament for so long. 50 years, this is an iconic year for all of us recently. If you walk the walls of the clubhouse you’ll see a lot of heritage and memories of the tournament being here," said Gilley. "And this year is no different."

50 years of hosting and 50 years of world-class golf. La Quinta Country club has prided itself in upholding its status on the PGA Tour.

"It's always a very enjoyable walk out here at La Quinta Country Club. Pristine shape, one of the best we play all year," said world No. 1 Jon Rahm.

"We just opened the clubhouse and it’s refurbished so we spent about 2.1 million dollars on that. So a lot of fresh spaces, fun spaces, pickleball has been added. So new things, a lot of fitness. And then to show up 60 days in and see this tournament come in and just flows. With that membership support and staff that’s in place it’s really an easy week," said General Manager Kurt Bermeister.

"I’m from England and I came 40 years ago and fell in love with this golf course and have been coming ever since," said a long-time member. "Love it."

"I’ve been playing early since the early ’80s and it is the best golf course in the desert," said another La Quinta Country Club member.