Twice as nice! Hudson Swafford is 2022 American Express champion, winning again in La Quinta for second tournament title

Posting a final round of 64 to shoot (-23), Hudson Swafford takes home The American Express for the second time here in the desert.

A winner in 2017, Swafford shot a 66 and 64 over the weekend to secure the title.

Swafford was electric down the stretch scoring an eagle on 16 and birdie on 17.

"Love getting my year started off here," said Swafford. "I feel confident coming here. Usually start my year with Sony and here. So I won't miss it, I love it here."