Gwen Stefani, Darius Rucker to headline 2023 American Express Concert Series

Iconic Southern California native Gwen Stefani and GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Darius Rucker will be headlining the American Express Concert Series in 2023.

Stefani and Rucker will be performing on the PGA WEST Stadium Course driving range during the Coachella Valley’s annual PGA TOUR golf tournament in January.

Stefani, a three-time GRAMMY award winner, will open The American Express' Concert Series after the conclusion of second-round play on Friday, Jan. 20.

Rucker, who first achieved musical prominence as the lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish and has since become a hugely successful Country artist, will take the stage after the tournament’s third round on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The 64th edition of The American Express will showcase 156 professional golfers and 156 amateurs playing at PGA WEST’s Stadium Course (host course) and Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, Calif. from Jan. 19-22, 2023.

“The Concert Series helps make this tournament one of the most highly anticipated stops on the TOUR,” said Pat McCabe, Executive Director of The American Express. "We’re looking forward to welcoming Gwen and Darius and continuing to grow the more than $63 million in total charitable funds that have been raised through this tournament to support local Coachella Valley-based charity organizations."

The American Express, featuring a record $8 million purse, is the first PGA TOUR regular season event in the continental U.S. each year and kicks off the TOUR’s West Coast swing.

2023 AmEx Tickets

Daily ticket options (for as low as $50) for The American Express are now on sale at the tournament’s website, www.theamexgolf.com.

American Express Card Members receive a 20% discount for any online ticket orders.

The daily Champions Club ticket allows spectators to experience The American Express in the grandest fashion. Ticket holders receive a preferred parking pass and access to the Champions Club – a private, climate-controlled venue on the 18th green of PGA WEST’s Stadium Course which offers a hosted breakfast and lunch, snacks and a full bar all day – as well as all public fan venues at PGA WEST’s Stadium Course and the tournament grounds.

Champions Club tickets are $250 per day for Thursday’s first round (Jan. 19) and Sunday’s final round (Jan. 22), and $399 per day for Friday’s second round and Saturday’s third round. Champions Club ticket holders on Friday’s and Saturday’s concert days are welcomed access to an upgraded VIP viewing area near the stage with a complimentary full bar during each concert.

Daily Premium Pass tickets are a new tournament offering and provide access to the grounds, public fan venues at PGA WEST and the brand new, exclusive Club 18 venue, situated behind the 18th green of the Stadium Course and including lunch, beer and wine. Premium Pass tickets for Thursday’s first round (Jan. 19) and Sunday’s final round (Jan. 22) are $125 each day. Premium Pass tickets for Friday’s second round and Saturday’s third round (includes admission to the post-round concert) are $199 each day.