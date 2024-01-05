Former World No. 1 Justin Thomas confirmed for 2024 The American Express

Justin Thomas will participate in the 2024 The American Express golf tournament in La Quinta.

The announcement was confirmed to News Channel 3 by tournament officials.

Thomas, a former World. No. 1, hasn't played in the tournament since 2015, back when it was the Humana Challenge. He finished 7th.

Thomas is currently ranked World No. 26. After a disappointing 2023 season, the 30-year-old is looking at the American Express as the start of his successful 10th season on the PGA Tour.

Accordingly, golf’s stars have started to align as The American Express™ has received commitments from World No. 5 Patrick Cantlay and World No. 6 Xander Schauffele, both Southern California natives, along with World No. 11 Tom Kim and World No. 21 Tony Finau ahead of this month's event.

The 65th edition of The American Express will showcase 156 professional golfers and 156 amateurs playing at PGA WEST’s Stadium Course (host course) and Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, Calif. from Jan. 18-21.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the American Express.