Final player field unveiled for 2024 The American Express in La Quinta

Long regarded as the gem of professional golf in the Coachella Valley, The American Express continues to cast its ever-growing spotlight on many of the PGA TOUR’s brightest stars.

This year's tournament touts another elite, well-rounded and deep field of competition, which was finalized on Friday with 154-of-156 players confirmed to play in the 65th-annual tournament from January 18-21.

The American Express showcases five of the top 12 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking, including the top three American players

World No. 1, reigning PGA TOUR Player of the Year and 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler



Eight-time PGA TOUR winner, 2021 PGA TOUR FedExCup champion and World No. 5 Patrick Cantlay (Long Beach native, UCLA product)



World No. 6, seven-time PGA TOUR champion and reigning Olympic champion Xander Schauffele (La Jolla native, San Diego State graduate).



World No. 10 and 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and World No. 12 and three-time PGA TOUR winner Tom Kim are also committed to play in next week’s tournament.

The American Express’ field depth extends to include 12 of the world’s top 30-ranked golfers: 13-time PGA TOUR winner Jason Day (World No. 18), six-time PGA TOUR champions Chris Kirk (World No. 21) and Tony Finau (World No. 22), five-time PGA TOUR winner Sam Burns (World No. 23), PGA TOUR fan favorite Rickie Fowler (World No. 25) – the Murrieta, Calif. native won his sixth PGA TOUR title at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic – along with 2021-22 PGA TOUR FedExCup runner-up and two-time PGA TOUR winner Sungjae Im (World No. 26), and 15-time PGA TOUR winner, two-time major champion and 2017 PGA TOUR FedExCup champion Justin Thomas (World No. 29).

“As we approach Year 5 of continuing our partnership with American Express in enhancing this tradition-rich golf tournament in the Coachella Valley, The American Express has established a premium standard of golf and entertainment excellence that merits the attention of our attending fans and a global television audience,” said Pat McCabe, Executive Director of The American Express. “Between a field of many of the world’s best golfers and Grammy Award-winning musical acts Keith Urban and Train taking to our PGA WEST stage next weekend, one would be hard-pressed to find a better entertainment value for their dollars, which are largely re-directed to fund charitable organizations we partner with in the Valley.”

Amid a restructuring of the PGA TOUR schedule, and its return to a single calendar year schedule format in 2024, The American Express is the PGA TOUR’s first 2024 regular season event in the continental United States. It is also the PGA TOUR’s only tournament played over three golf courses, utilizing PGA WEST’s Stadium Course (host venue) and Nicklaus Tournament Course and celebrating its 52nd year of play at La Quinta Country Club.

One of the PGA TOUR’s longest-tenured golf tournaments, The American Express is a 72-hole event which features 156 pros and 156 amateurs over the first 54 holes (three rounds).

Sunday’s final round is played exclusively on the Stadium Course on Jan. 21. Its 2024 champion will earn $1,512,000 (from a record $8.4 million purse) and 500 FedExCup points.

By the numbers, The American Express field in 2024 features:

Seven major champions – Wyndham Clark (2023 U.S. Open), Scottie Scheffler (2022 Masters), Justin Thomas (2017 and 2022 PGA Championship), Shane Lowry (2019 Open Championship), Zach Johnson (2007 Masters, 2015 Open Championship), Jason Day (2015 PGA Championship) and Jason Dufner (2013 PGA Championship.

Eight Americans (Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and U.S. captain Zach Johnson) and two Europeans (Shane Lowry and Robert MacIntyre) who participated in the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Thirteen golfers who reached The TOUR Championship in 2023 and finished in the top 30 of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup playoffs – Xander Schauffele (No. 2 FedExCup), Wyndham Clark (No. 3), Patrick Cantlay (No. 5), Scottie Scheffler (No. 6), Sam Burns and Adam Schenk (tied for No. 9), Rickie Fowler (No. 16), Tony Finau, Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim (tied for No. 20), Sungjae Im (No. 24), Nick Taylor (No. 25) and Jason Day (No. 28).

Seven past tournament champions – Si Woo Kim (2021 champion), Andrew Landry (2020), Adam Long (2019), Jason Dufner (2016), two-time winner Bill Haas (2010 and 2015 champion), Jhonattan Vegas (2011) and Charley Hoffman (2007).

67 PGA TOUR winners who have combined to win 228 PGA TOUR titles.

Other notable PGA TOUR stars in The American Express field include Will Zalatoris, 2023 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Eric Cole, 2014 PGA TOUR FedExCup champion Billy Horschel and PGA TOUR rookie and 2006 La Quinta High School graduate Tom Whitney, whose only other start in this tournament came in 2018. Sponsor exemptions were awarded to Nick Dunlap, Patton Kizzire, Yuxin Lin, John Pak, Ryan Palmer and Taiga Semikawa.

The Southern California PGA section champion exemption into The American Express is Michael Block, who plays out of Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo and was named the 2022 and 2023 PGA Professional Player of the Year by the PGA of America. Set to make his fifth start in this event (since 2018), Block entered six PGA TOUR events in 2023 and his playing career reached a memorable zenith in May with a T15 finish at the 2023 PGA Championship – boosted by a final-round ace at Oak Hill Country Club’s 15th hole while playing alongside Rory McIlroy – which has qualified him for the 2024 PGA Championship.

2024 The American Express Final Field (154 of 156 players) as of Jan. 12, 2024

Alexander, Tyson

Baddeley, Aaron

Barjon, Paul

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Björk, Alexander

Blair, Zac

Block, Michael #

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Campos, Rafael

Cantlay, Patrick

Champ, Cameron

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Coody, Parker

Coody, Pierceson

Crowe, Trace

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Dougherty, Kevin

Dufner, Jason

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Duncan, Tyler

Dunlap, Nick +

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

Finau, Tony

Fishburn, Patrick

Fowler, Rickie

Furr, Wilson

Ghim, Doug

Gordon, Will

Gotterup, Chris

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hale, Jr., Blaine

Hall, Harry

Higgo, Garrick

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Holmes, J.B.

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kim, Chan

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton +

Knapp, Jake

Kohles, Ben

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Lin, Yuxin +

Lindheim, Nicholas

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

McCarthy, Denny

McCormick, Ryan

McCumber, Tyler

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Murray, Grayson

NeSmith, Matt

Noren, Alex

Novak, Andrew

Pak, John +

Palmer, Ryan +

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Phillips, Chandler

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Ryder, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Semikawa, Taiga +

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Snedeker, Brandt

Stallings, Scott

Stanger, Jimmy

Stevens, Sam

Streelman, Kevin

Suh, Justin

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Teater, Josh

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Tosti, Alejandro

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

Vegas, Jhonattan

Villegas, Camilo

Wallace, Matt

Whaley, Vince

Whitney, Tom

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Xiong, Norman

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

Zalatoris, Will

+ Sponsor Exemption

# Section Champion