Benzema scores twice to lead Madrid to victory in opener

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema picked up from where he left off last season and scored twice to lead Real Madrid to a comfortable 3-1 win over Alavés in its Spanish league opener. Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid also got a goal from Nacho Fernández. He is one of the defenders stepping in to replace Sergio Ramos. The veteran captain left after 16 seasons because the club didn’t want to extend his contract. Benzema was the team’s top player and scoring leader last season under Zinedine Zidane.