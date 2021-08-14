Bobby Bowden remembered for faith, family and football

AP National Sports

By BOB FERRANTE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Bobby Bowden may have been known across the country for winning two national championships at Florida State, but the coach was eulogized Saturday as a man with three guiding principles: faith, family and football. And that family included the thousands of players he coached. More than 300 players and coaches were among the crowd of about 2,500 on the campus to remember Bowden. He died last Sunday at 91 of pancreatic cancer. The two-hour service included sons Tommy and Terry Bowden and daughter Ginger Bowden Madden. Former star player Warrick Dunn was among those who spoke. Says Dunn: “Coach was the kind of man that used his faith and wisdom to shape boys into men.”