AP National Sports

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera is finding a way to help the Detroit Tigers while he waits for career homer No. 500. Cabrera’s leadoff walk sparked Detroit’s two-run eighth inning, sending the Tigers to a 6-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians. Cabrera singled, flied out, was hit by a pitch and walked. The last two results drew loud boos from the crowd of 32,845, hoping to see the milestone homer.