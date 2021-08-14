Indy’s road course opens to mixed reviews from Cup drivers

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NASCAR drivers got their first laps on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course in practice — and it opened to mixed reviews. Previous race winners Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch made it clear they’d rather be racing on the traditional oval. Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson didn’t seem to mind the switch. But on a tripleheader weekend featuring three races from three different series on the same course, the biggest question is whether the road course make the Brickyard 200 more exciting.