Published 7:15 PM

Lawrence debuts with sack, fumble, preseason loss to Browns

By MARK LONG
AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence’s professional debut opened with a sack and a fumble, hardly ideal but not too concerning for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft rebounded, delivering a couple of impressive throws and somewhat salvaging his first preseason game — a 23-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Lawrence started over Gardner Minshew and completed 6 of 9 passes for 71 yards in two series. The most important part for Jacksonville: The former Clemson star left TIAA Bank Field healthy. There had to be some worry after Lawrence was sacked on the team’s first play and recovered his fumble.

Associated Press

