AP National Sports

MIAMI (AP) — Magneuris Sierra hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the reeling Chicago Cubs 5-4. Brian Anderson homered and drove in four runs for Miami, which earned its third consecutive victory. Dylan Floro got the win, and Anthony Bender pitched a perfect ninth for his third save. Chicago committed four errors in its 10th straight loss, including three by shortstop Sergio Alcántara.