Steelers seek starters, consistency along new offensive line

AP National Sports

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm says all five positions remain up for grabs along the team’s revamped offensive front. At the same time Klemm added that he’d like to see a starting five emerge and spend extended time together during the Steelers’ next preseason game on Saturday at home against Detroit. The line will primarily be tasked with protecting Ben Roethlisberger, who is back for his 18th NFL season. The Steelers also seek to improve the league’s worst rushing attack. Pittsburgh selected Alabama standout running back Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 draft to provide a boost.