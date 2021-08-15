Bosz awaits 1st win as Lyon coach after 3-0 loss at Angers

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Lyon’s new coach Peter Bosz is still without a win after a resounding 3-0 loss at Angers in the French league. Bosz has one point from two matches since replacing Rudi Garcia. Bosz was fired by Bayer Leverkusen in March following a run of four wins in 17 games. Angers replaced long-serving coach Stephane Moulin and went for inexperienced Gerard Baticle. But his side has won both games. Promoted Clermont joined Angers and Paris Saint-Germain on six points after winning 2-0 at home to Troyes. Marseille looked for a second win when it hosted Bordeaux later Sunday.