Doug Barron shoots third straight 64 to win in Calgary

AP National Sports

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Doug Barron birdied the final three holes for his third straight 6-under 64 and a two-stroke victory Sunday in the PGA Tour Champions’ Shaw Charity Classic. The 52-year-old Barron also eagled the par-5 11th in a back-nine 30 at Canyon Meadows. He also won the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. Steve Flesch was second at 16 under after a 65. He lost a late stroke with a bogey on No. 16. Canadian star Mike Mike Weir had a 68 to tie for ninth at 9 under. The 2003 Masters champion won the Insperity Invitational in early May in Texas for his lone senior title.