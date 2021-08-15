Indians’ McKenzie perfect through 7 innings vs Tigers

AP National Sports

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Triston McKenzie has been perfect for the Cleveland Indians through seven innings against the Detroit Tigers. The 24-year-old McKenzie has 10 strikeouts on 85 pitches, the last a fastball to punch out Miguel Cabrera, who remains stuck on 499 career homers. The slender right-hander is closing in on the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season, surpassing the mark set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was allowed. Arizona’s Tyler Gilbert recorded the eighth no-hitter Saturday night. McKenzie is making his 17th start in a season when he’s bounced between the majors and Triple-A.