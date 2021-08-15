JOK shines in Browns’ debut, team awaits results on Wilson

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mack Wilson’s shoulder injury could push Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah into the starting lineup sooner than expected. The team was awaiting MRI results on Wilson, a projected starter on Cleveland’s revamped defense. He injured his shoulder early in Saturday night’s 23-13 exhibition win at Jacksonville. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski provided little information on Wilson’s status or for any of the other Cleveland players who got hurt in the preseason opener. Stefanski wasn’t precise on when Wilson was injured. Owusu-Koramoah recorded a team-high eight tackles and a sack against the Jags.