LPGA veteran O’Toole gets 1st win at Women’s Scottish Open

AP National Sports

FIFE, Scotland (AP) — Ryann O’Toole won her first LPGA Tour event in 228 starts, closing with a bogey-free 8-under 64 at Dunbarnie Links for a three-shot victory in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open. After tapping in for a closing par, the 34-year-old O’Toole was showered with champagne and greeted with a kiss by her fiancee, Gina Marra. O’Toole finished at 17-under 271. Lydia Ko closed with a course-record 63 to post 14 under, tying for second with Atthaya Thitikul. O’Toole began the day tied for the lead at 9 under with Ariya Jutanugarn and Charley Hull. She pulled ahead early and remained in front throughout the back nine.