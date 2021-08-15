Peters hits 2 HRs, Allard ends skid as Rangers beat A’s 7-4

AP National Sports

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rookie DJ Peters connected on a pair of two-run homers, and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 7-4. Kolby Allard was solid in his first win in two months. Major league rookie home run leader Adolis García hit his 26th for the last-place Rangers, who took the deciding game of the series. Allard allowed Matt Chapman’s third homer in two games among seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. The left-hander set a single-season club record by losing eight consecutive starts before a no-decision in his previous outing at Seattle.