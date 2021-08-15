Red Sox RHP Ottavino leaves after hit on shoulder by liner

AP National Sports

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox right-hander Adam Ottavino left Sunday’s game against Baltimore in the seventh inning after getting hit by Jorge Mateo’s hard liner on his left shoulder. Ottavino walked around the mound somewhat dazed and pointed to the front of his left shoulder while chatting with first baseman Bobby Dalbec before manager Alex Cora and a trainer came jogging out. He walked off on his own and was replaced by Garrett Whitlock. The club announced at the end of the inning that he had a “left shoulder contusion.”