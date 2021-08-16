Cup of China skating event canceled amid pandemic

AP National Sports

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Chinese leg of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating has been canceled because of coronavirus restrictions. The Cup of China was scheduled to take place from Nov. 4-7 in Chongqing. The International Skating Union says the decision was made because a competition bubble cannot take place in light of limited international flights to China and COVID-19 restrictions. The ISU invited members who were interested in being a replacement host to make an application. Six events make up the Grand Prix of Figure Skating series. They lead to the Grand Prix final that takes place in Japan from Dec 9-12.