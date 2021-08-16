Knicks make 21 3s in 104-85 win over Hawks

AP National Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quentin Grimes scored 26 points and made six of New York’s 21 3-pointers in the Knicks’ 104-85 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Summer League. Grimes, taken with the 25th pick in this year’s draft, went 10 of 17 from the field. Miles McBride added 19 points and Immanuel Quickley scored 14 for the Knicks. Quickley also had seven assists and six rebounds. Javin DeLaurier led Atlanta with 18 points. The rookie from Duke went 7 of 9 from the field.