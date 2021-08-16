Preds sign goalie Juuse Saros to 4-year, $20 million deal

AP National Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed goaltender Juuse Saros to a four-year, $20 million contract. General manager David Poile announced the deal Monday. Poile says Saros has proven himself to be one of the NHL’s best young goaltenders and the Predators are pleased to have him as their top goalie for years to come. Saros is coming off his best season yet in his five-year NHL career. He went 21-11-1 in 36 games with career bests in wins, starts, goals-against average and save percentage. He finished sixth in the Vezina Trophy voting for best goalie and 11th in the Hart Trophy voting for most valuable player.