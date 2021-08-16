Prescott’s preseason plan cloudy as Cowboys bring camp home

AP National Sports

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott’s opportunity to play in the preseason for the Dallas Cowboys appears to be fading. There’s a chance the start quarterback will go into the opener against Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay without having taken a snap in a game since his severe ankle injury last October. Coach Mike McCarthy says Prescott won’t play in the preseason if he doesn’t get into the home exhibition opener Saturday against Houston. Prescott has a right shoulder injury and McCarthy says the team is being cautious about his return.