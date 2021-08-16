Sparta to host Europa game at empty venue after fan racism

AP National Sports

PRAGUE (AP) — Sparta Prague says it will host its opening group-stage game in the Europa League behind closed doors due to racial abuse of a player by fans. The punishment has been issued by UEFA. The incidents took place during the first leg of the Champions League third qualifying round match at home to Monaco on Aug 3. A group of fans directed monkey chants at Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni after he scored the opening goal in the first half and again when the game was over. Monaco won 2-0 and followed up with a 3-1 home victory in the second leg.