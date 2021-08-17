Mariners beat Rangers 3-1 as Anderson earns 1st Seattle win

AP National Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tyler Anderson allowed one run on three hits in six innings to earn his first Seattle victory as the Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1. Anderson was acquired from Pittsburgh Pirates on July 28 and had no-decisions in his first four starts for the Mariners. He struck out four, walked none, allowing a third-inning home run to Andy Ibanez. Luis Torrens homered in the ninth for Seattle. Rookie Texas starter Taylor Hearn allowed two runs in five innings in making the best of his five career big-league starts.