Cutcliffe hopes changes pulls Duke out of 2020 struggles

AP National Sports

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

Duke is trying to regroup from the worst season of David Cutcliffe’s tenure. The Blue Devils won just two games last season, including one in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Cutcliffe has juggled coaching responsibilities for his 14th season. That includes taking play-calling duties off his plate. Duke will need to fix the problems that led to a national-worst 39 turnovers. Gunnar Holmberg is poised to take over as the starting quarterback. Running back Mataeo Durant is back as Duke’s only preseason all-ACC pick. Duke opens Sept. 3 at Charlotte. The season finale is Nov. 27 at home against Miami.