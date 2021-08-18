Defending champion Thiem to miss US Open with wrist injury

AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Dominic Thiem has pulled out of the U.S. Open and says he will miss the rest of the year because of a right wrist injury. Thiem was hurt in June while playing in the Mallorca Open and said the pain returned last week after he hit a ball during training. Doctors recommended he wear a wrist splint for another six weeks before resuming training. The 27-year-old from Austria won his first major title last year at Flushing Meadows. He beat Alexander Zverev by becoming the first player to come from two sets down in the U.S. Open final since Pancho Gonzales in 1949.